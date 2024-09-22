Proud moment for India: Divya's mother

City's IM Divya Deshmukh was the part of Indian women's team that created history. Reacting over the feat Namrata Deshmukh, Divya mother said, " It is a proud moment for India that the women's team comprising Divya won gold medal for the country. I had a talk with her after the final round. She was very happy over the achievement. Actually, her dream to win the gold medal for the country in the Chess Olympiad has been fulfilled. Since the beginning she was very determined to play well for the country. Earlier she was the part of Indian team that won gold in online format of the tournament. But the gold medal in the traditional tournament is something different", she said.The most important thing is that Divya yet again outclassed her opponent to confirm her individual gold medal on the third board as well.