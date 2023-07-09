Pune dist teams dominate

The tournament was organised by Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) and GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation under the aegis of Maha Basketball Association concluded at the Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana courts on Sunday.In the women's final Deccan Pune defeated Ballers MSU Mumbai 21-7. Then In the Under-18 girls final, CPSA Pune got the better of Sardar Dastur Pune 13-12. Pune added another feather to its cap by winning Under-18 boys crown. They defeated Pogo Nagpur 16-15.

The prizes were distributed by the hands of MBA president Dhananjay Welukar, treasurer Jayant Deshmukh, secretary Shatrughna Agrawal and Jay Yadav of Raisoni Group. The proceedings were conducted by Amit Sampat. A total of Rs 60,000 in prize money was distributed to the podium finishers along with trophies to every player of the top-three team. All the participating players were given certificates.

RESULTS

WOMEN (Final): Deccan Pune (Durga Dharmadhikari 7, Arya Riswadkar 7) bt BT Ballers MSU Mumbai (Priti Yadav 4) 21-7;

THIRD PLACE: Troubleshooters Nagpur(Smruti Iyer 6) bt Bandra YMCA Mumbai (Serah Sandhu 4) 13-9;

MEN (Finals): Satara Gymkhana (Nikhil Patil 10, Ashish Jadhav 5) bt DG Pune (Rajender Singh 7) 21-15;

Third Place: Net Rippers Mumbai (Harshal Parab 11) bt Last Dance Nagpur (Sharvil Bomanwar 18-17;

U-18 GIRLS (FINAL): CPSA Pune (Mansi Nirmalkar 11) bt Sardar Dastur Pune (Bhumika Sarje 6) 13-12;

THIRD PLACE: Bull Dude Nagpur (Swati Wankhede 5) bt Hawks Thane (V Tvisha 3) 13-5;

U-18 BOYS (FINAL): Deccan Gymkhana Pune (Siddhant Doshi 6) BT Pogo Nagpur (Yash Mehta 7) 16-15;

THIRD PLACE: Passionate Ballers Nagpur (Siddhant Kalambe 11) bt Warana Hoops Kolhapur (Karan Shah 6) 21-13;