Punjab police pip YMFC 2-1
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 29, 2022 04:11 AM 2022-11-29T04:11:20+5:30 2022-11-29T04:11:20+5:30
Both the teams made efforts to take the lead in the first half but in vain. In the second half also the series of hit-and-misses continued. Finally, in the 76th minute, Jagdeep Singh scored much-awaited goal for the Punjab Police. After facing goal, YMFC too intensified their attacks in the rival citadel. The stoppage time witnessed more excitement as two goals were scored within a span of one minute. First in the 90 1 minute Jagdeep increased the lead for Punjab Police.In the very next moment, Sufiyan Sheikh struck and reduced the deficit.
Sufiyan Shaikh had represented India in Under-18 India tournament in Indonesia and scored hat-trick against Sri Lanka and two goals Singapore. He also represented Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy.On Tuesday, DK Phama Mumbai will play Lucknow Army at 2.30 pm.