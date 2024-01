Purvi, Sarth bag double crown

Purvi first won Under-11 girls crown defeating Kevika Nandeshwar 11-05,11-04,12-10. Then in the Under-13 final she got the better of the same opponent 11-06,11-06,11-05. Sarth Shastri lifted Under-13 boys crown defeating 11-08,12-10 ,10-12,11-05,11-09. He then added another feather to his cap by winnigUnder-15 title. In the final, he defeated Purabsingh Renu 07-11,11-04,12-10,04-11,11-07. Sharwari Khobragade defeated Anvesha Kashyap 11-04,11-13,08-11,11-07,11-09 to win Under-15 girls crown

Results

Under -11 Girls Final : Purvi Kaur Renu bt Kevika Nandeshwar 11-05,11-04,12-10

Under - 13 Girls Final: Purvi Kaur Renu bt Kevika Nandeshwar 11-06,11-06,11-05

Under - 13 Boys Final : Sarth Shastri bt Purabsingh Renu 11-08,12-10 ,10-12,11-05,11-09

Under - 15 Girls Final : Sharwari Khobragade bt Anvesha Kashyap 11-04,11-13,08-11,11-07,11-09

Under - 15 Boys Final: Sarth Shastri bt Purabsingh Renu 07-11,11-04,12-10,04-11,11-07