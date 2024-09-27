Race Across India all set to begin from October 10

Addressing media persons on Friday project director Jeetendra Nayak said this race will test the endurance of participants as they will ride through 12 states, confronting diverse landscapes, climates and terrain.

He further informed that the second edition will witness the international participation from the cyclists fom Poland and Kenya. So far 14 participants including city's international ultra cyclist Dr Amit Samarth have confirmed participation in solo category, two relay team of two, five team of four. The solo riders must complete the race within 12 days, relay team of four within eight days, relay team of 2 within 10 and above 60 solo riders within 13 days.

Starting amidst the snow-covered Himalayas, the route will take participants along National Highway 44, from the northern mountains to the costal lands of Tami lNadu, passing through key Indian states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The race will see participants conquer 18,201 metres of elevation gain as they pass through significance mountain ranges including the Himnalayas, Aravali's Vindhyas, and Satpuras while crossing major rivers like Yamuna, Narmada, Godavari and Krishna.

Indian Oil regional manager Atul Gupta, Dr Amit Samarth, Mukul Samarth, Ravindra Paranjape, Dilip Warkad and others were also present at the press conference.

I am fully fit to ride: Samarth

Dr Amit Samarth who emerged winner in the solo category last year by completing the event in six days said after recovering from Chikungunya , he is all set to participate in this event this year also. Talking to media persons he said, " I was suffering from Chikungunya few days back. Therefore, I missed the regular practice for couple of weeks. But now I am fully recovered and will try to deliver my best.".

About competition he said, " More than winning and losing participation is important. This year there will be tough competition form Poland riders. Therefore, race will be neck to neck."

