Rahman's brace in YMFC victory over Rahul

Nagpur, Jan 5

Riding on Hafizur Rahman's brace, Young Muslim Football Club (YMFC) defeated defending champions Rahul Sanskritayan Club 3-1 in the Super Four match of JSW

Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association at JSW's Kalmeshwar ground here on Wednesday.YMFC were leading by 2-0 in the first half. In the 27th minute Rahman opened the scoring for YMFC on penalty. Kamran gave a pass to Yash Shukla who rushed with the ball in the D area where rival defender deliberately floored him. As a result match referee awarded a penalty kick to YMFC and Rahman made no mistake in converting it into the goal.

In the 36th minute, Yash Shukla increased the lead 2-0 thru a header on the pass of Shrikant Gemte.

After a chance of ends, Sagar Chintala reduced the deficit for Rahul on the penalty. Badal entered the D area and dashed against goalkeeper Abdullah. Rahul got a penalty kick and Chintala made no mistake and scored the lonely goal for Rahul. In the 71st minute Rahman scored his second goal on Afazl's pass

The scoreline would have been different had Badal and Blessonnot missed a couple of good chances. YMFC's Kamran Ansari made a beautiful attempt but ball dashed against goalpost and rebounded.

On Thursday the relegation match will be played between Qidwai and Big Ben.