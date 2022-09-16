Raisoni school sports competitions begin

Nagpur, Sept 16

The G H Raisoni District Level Inter-school Sports Competitions jointly organised G H Raisoni Vidyaniketan and G H Raisoni Public School in association with District Sports Office,Nagpur began at the Shradha Park, Campus, Wadi Hingna Link road, MIDC.

The competitions were inaugurated at the hands of tehsil sports officer Maya Duble. Executive director of RGI Shreyas Raisoni and director ,GHRIET, Shradha Park Campus Dr.Vivek Kapur.

Project Head of GHRSCF Dr Mrunal Naik, RGI sports officer Dr.I.S.Randhawa, principal of GHRC Shilla Pillai, principal of GHRP .Pooja Mahawadikar and Roy Samuel were present on the occasion.

On the first day, Municipal High School Kalmeshwar defeated BVMTrimurti Nagar to win Under-14 girls volleyball title.

In the boys category, Banarasidar Ruiya English Medium High School overcame Mahatma Gandhi English High School to win the title.

In Under-14 girls futsal tournament, Jain International defeated BVM Shrikrishna Nagar to win the title.