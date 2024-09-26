Raisoni women, Ambedkar men triumph

In the women's final, GH Raisoni College blanked Cummins College3-0. In the first single, Ukti Upreti defeated Santoshi Chopde 7-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-9. Then Dnyaneshwari Patharkar gave 2-0 lead defeating Utpreksha Halmare 11-1, 11-2, 11-3 in straight three games. In the third single, Sanskriti Likhar overcame Stuti Bhattacharjee 11-3, 11-3, 11-5.

In the men's final, Dr Ambedkar College defeated Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management 3-1. Jayesh Kulkarni gave winning start to Ambedkar College defeating Anand Marathe 11-3, 11-9, 11-8. In the second single, experienced Aadi Chitnis turnned the tables on Aditya Shrwagi 11-6, 11-6, 11-5. However, Shardul Polke lost to Varanya Paunikar 6-11, 6-11, 11-7, 7-11. In the reserse single, Jayesh recorded 11-8, 11-9, 11-5 victory over Anand Marathe to win the title.

Dr. Ashwini H Sakalkale, HOD, Physical Education of G.S.College, Nagpur was teacher in-charge.Deepak Kanetkar was the chief referee of the tournament.

Results

Women's final: G H Raisoni College bt Cummins College 3-0 (Ukti Upreti bt Santoshi Chopde 7-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, Dnyaneshwari Patharkar bt Utpreksha Halmare 11-1, 11-2, 11-3, Sanskriti Likhar bt Stuti Bhattacharjee 11-3, 11-3, 11-5)

Third place: Ramdeobaba College of Engineering And Management bt St. Vincent Palotti College 3-1 (Aadishri Shiledar bt Vinaya Khare 11- 4,11 -6, Venushree Sharma bt Vedanti Wandile

11 -2 , 11 - 2, Shraddha Bhisikar lost to Reet Goenka 9 -11, 11-3, 1 -11 , Venushree Sharma bt

Vinaya Khare 11-3, 11-3)

Men's final: Dr. Ambedkar College bt Ramdeo baba College of Engineering and Management 3-1

(Jayesh Kulkarni bt Anand Marathe 11-3, 11-9, 11-8, Aadi Chitnis bt Aditya Shrwagi 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, Shardul Polke lost to Varanya Paunikar 6-11, 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, Jayesh Kulkarni bt Anand Marathe 11-8, 11-9, 11-5)

Men's third place: St. Vincent Palotti College bt G H Raisoni Engineering And Management 3 -2 (Ajinkya Sahastrbuddhe bt Aman Zanzaria 11-8, 11-8; Shashank Magare lost to Vaibhav Rane 5-11, 7-11, Ajinkya Sahastrbuddhe lost to Vaibhav Rane 7-11, 7-11, Shashank Magare bt Aman Zanzaria 11-5, 11-7)