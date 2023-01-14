Raj Bagdai, Neware-Pal, Akshar, Sejal triumph

Wildcard entrant Raj Bagdai blasted his way to the gold defeating Sachin Patil 6-1, 6-2. Another player who made an impact was Sanyukta Gawande, who came from Boston USA and posed a serious challenge, till she was beaten by Sachin Patil.

In the men’s doubles, the veteran Ajay Neware and his young partner Tejal Pal stole the thunder from Ranjan Charmode and Rohan Khune. In the Under-16 boys category , it was Akshat Dakshindas who came through the ranks and beat Ahaan Shori in the finals (6-3). In the boys U-14, it was the same twosome who reached the finals and similar outcome with Akshat as the winner (6-2). The boys U-12 saw the talented Pranav Gaikwad beat Maanvendra Trivedi 6-3 in the finals. The boys U-10 saw Agastya Singhania beat Armaan Taneja in a close encounter 6-5. The hirls U-16 saw the tremendously talented 1st seed Sejal Bhutada beat her opponent and 2nd seed Nayana Totre 7-1. In the girls U-14 it was the hard working Mishka Tayade who beat Urvee Atre 7-2 in the finals. In the girls U-12 Sharwari Shrirame got the better of Surmayee Sathe. In the Girls U-10 it was the cute Anaisha Shori who beat Rahi Salpekar 6-0 to emerge winner.

Dr Piyush Ambulkar, Pragati Patil, Vinod Kanhere, Satish Wade, Ashok Bhiwapurkar, Vikram Naidu and Mr Ganesh Pagay distributed the prizes. Vijay Naidu conducted the function