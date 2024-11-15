Rakesh claims five as Modern win

Batting first SGR MSDCA were bowled out for 55. Thanks to Rakesh Kumar who ripped thru the batting line up and captured five wickets conceding 14 runs and bowling two maidens.He was ably supported by Subham Yadav who snared four for 10. In reply, Modern achieved the target losing just two wickets. Thanks to Anuj Lahore (31 in 24 balls ) and Rakesh Kumar ( 21 in 16 balls ) who completed the formalities. Rakesh Kumar was declared man-of-the-matcb,