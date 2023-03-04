Ranvir bags shot put gold

In the shot put event Ranvir Shende won gold medal in the Under-10 boys category. Ranvir is the student of Sandipani School and has been trained under the guidance of Nilesh Sode. President of Nagpur District Athletics Association (NDAA) Gurudeo Nagrale, secretary Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, Dr Sanjay Choudhary, SJ Anthony, Umesh Naiidu, Ramchandra Wani, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Archana Kottewar, Dr Vivekanand Singh, Ravindra Tong, Jitendra Ghordadekar, Harendra Thakre, Brijmohan Singh Rawat, Mangesh Paunikar, Amit Thakur and others have congratulated the athlete and wished him best luck.