Rathod bowls Vidarbha into huge victory

Left-arm spinner Sangram Rathod claimed a five-wicket haul as Vidarbha thrashed Manipur by an innings and 144 runs within two days in Vijay Merchant under-16 Trophy at Ravenshaw University Grund in Cuttack on Sunday.

In repose to Manipur's first innings total of 98, Vidarbha declared their innings on 298 for seven in 79 overs and thus took the lead of 200 runs. In reply, Manipur's batting once again collapsed and they were bowled out for 56.

For Vidarbha, overnight batsman captain Iknoor scored the highest (69, 94b, 7x4) whereas Addhyan Rautham too knocked off half-century (67, 144b, 7x4).

In their second innings too Manipur lost their wickets at regular intervals Only opening batsman Zamir (20) and Prakash (12) offered some resistance.

For Vidarbha, Sangram Rathod who claimed four wickets in the first innings continued to trouble Manipur batsmen and captured a five-wicket haul conceding 13 runs. He was well supported by Sarthak Dhabadgaonkar (3 for 14).