RBI 'D' retain team title, Sagir singles champ

Nagpur, June12

RBI 'D' team retained inter Bank Carrom title defeating SBI 'B' in the finals of Inter Bank Carrom Tournament organised by Banker's Sports Council, Nagpur at Bank of Maharashtra Zonal Office Hall, Nagpur.

Abdul Sagir (RBI) once again retained singles title for 16th year in succession. He defeated unseeded Avinash Rawani (PNB), who earlier created a flutter by ousting 2nd seed John Peter (Union Bank}in 2nd round and earned a place in the finals by defeating Harish Headoo (6th seed) in quarters and A B Roka ( 3rd seed}in semi finals to lock horns with undisputed 1st Seed Abdul Sagir of RBI.

Results

Tea final: RBI D beat SBI B (Sunil Somkunwar bt. SV Bajirao 25/09 & 25/0;

Harish Hedaoo bt A.B. Roka 25/5 03/17 23/00; Abdul Sagir got walkover )

Men's singles QF: Abdul Sagir (RBI) bt Sudesh Mendhe (RBI) 25/0, 25/0; .AB Roka(SBI) bt Sunil Somkunwar (RBI) 25/00 & 25/16; . Pradip Fulpatil (BOM) bt Arun Singh(UBI) 25/00 & 18/17; Avinash Rawani (PNB) bt. Harish Hedaoo(RBI)

18/11 & 24/11.

Semi-finals: Abdul Sagi r(RBI) bt Pradip Fulpatil (BOM) 25/18 & 25/00; Avinash Ravani ( PNB) bt A.B. Roka ( SBI) 25/11 & 25/12

Finals : Abdul Sagir ( RBI ) bt Avinash Ravani (PNB) 22/11 & 25/7