RBI 'D', SBI 'B' enter final

Nagpur, June11

Defending champions, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 'D' and runners-up State Bank of India (SBI) 'B' entered the final in 56 th Inter-Bank Carrom Tournament organised by Bankers' Sports Council, Nagpur, on Saturday at Bank of Maharashtra Zonal Office Hall, Sitabuldi.

Earlier the Tournament was inaugurated by deputy zonal manager of Bank of Maharashtra Pramod Sabale,

Total 8 teams from Reserve Bank of India, State Bank of India,Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra & Bank of India are participating in team events. Siddharth Narnaware is the chief referee of the tournament and he is being assisted by Manohar Wankhede.

Chief guest Pramod Sabale was welcome dby BSC vice-president CD Manke. Treasurer Rajesh Joshi, Lalit Kolte, Mangesh Puranik, BSC secretary Prafull Nandedkar were also present on the occasion.

Mr. Tribhuvan Meshram, Harshal Shende, Pravin Gurang, Rahul Deshpande, Sanjay Vinchurkar are working hard for the success of tournament.

Results

Team event semis: RBI D bt UBI 2-1 (Abdul Sagir bt Dhiraj Jawale 25/0 & 25/0; Harish Hedaoo bt Arun Singh 25/02 & 25/04; Sunil Somkunwar lost to John Peter 21/15, 07/25, 05/25)

SBI B bt BOM 3-0 (SV Bajirao bt Vikas Lokhande 25/05,25/06; A B Roka bt Pradip Fulpatil 18/11, 08/24 & 06/25; Kunal Morkar of BOM got walkover).

Men's sinles (2nd round): Harish Headoo bt Mohan Baisware (PNB) 23-14, 22-12; Sunil Somkuwar (RBI) bt Kunal Morkar (BOM) 23-5, 25-6; A B Roka (SBI) bt Sanjay Lonare (PNB) 25-0, 25-0; Pradip Fulpatil (BOM) bt Bhaskar Naik (PNB) 25-0, 25-0;Arun singh (UBI) bt Raju Nitonde 24-4, 25-11;

Sudesh Mendhe (RBI) bt Sumit Meshram (PNB) 25-05.