Reduce excise duty on sports goods, hike investment in infra'

Nagpur, Jan 31

The sports industry in India is growing rapidly after the success in the global events like the Olympics. However, the Central government in the union budget for 2021-22 allocated Rs. 2,596.14 crore to sports, less by Rs. 230.78 crore -- or, 8.16 per cent -- allocated in the previous financial year during which hardly any sports activity was held due to Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this time the sports industry is expecting more budgetary allocation as gradually the situation becomes nornal. The sports fraternity has demanded a reduction in excise duty on sophisticated sports equipment so that the talented players should afford it. Lokmat Times talked to experts in the field.

Increase Khelo India centres

Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavashi said, “ There have been no events for last two years due to Covid pandemic. But now the situation is gradually becoming normal. The government should cut excise duty on imported sports goods. Apart from it, the Khelo India excellence, as well as grassroots-level centres, should be increased all over the country and for that, the government should make substantial budgetary allocation. The schemes likes TOPS should be implemented at the state level also”, he said.

Simplify sports goods import process

National-level shooter Harshal Zade said the Central government should simplify the process of import of sports goods. “As far as shooting equipment are concerned we have to import it either from Germany or Sweden. Therefore its cost become around 50 per cent more while importing it. Secondly due to strict rules in Arms Act in India the investors hesitate to put their money in shooting equipment manufacturing. The government should simplify the act and also promote 'Made in India' equipment.

Promote Made in India equipment

The secretary of Archery Association of India and and archery equipment manufacturer Pramod Chandurkar said, “ The sports industry is rapidly growing in India. The top-ranked players have to import their equipment from other countries but the custom duty is more in India. To deal with this issue the government can promote 'Made in India' equipment in the country. More budgetary allocation is expected this year from the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman'.

Govt should spend more on infra

Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee Vijay Munishwar said , “ The central government has already made substantial provision for the sports in the Budget but unfortunately the funds were not utilised due to Covid pandemic and lockdown. The sportspersons are preparing for Asian and Commonwealth Games. The government made the provisions to conduct the camps. This time it would have been icing on the cake if the government made more provisions for sports in the budget. It will help them to concentrate on development of infrastructure”.

Rationalise GST on sports goods

Sports goods shop owner Yogesh Thadani has urged the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to rationalise the GST. “ The government has already hiked the rates of sports goods. We are urging the government to reduce the taxes on sports goods with a view to promote sports. There is a disparity in the GST structure on sports equipment. On some equipment the GST is of 18 per cent and 12 per cent on others. Therefore should be a fixed GST rate on each sports good”.

