Relay contest on World Athletics Day on May 7

The competition will be held in various age categories i.e. 12, 14, 16, 18 and open men and women.

The last date of entry is May 6 by 6 pm. Interested can register their names on an official email entryndaanag@gmail.coim. The chest numbers to the athletes will be distributed on May 7 from 3 pm to 4 pm. The competition will be inaugurated at 5 pm. The first three winners in each category will get medals. The NDAA secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi has appealed to the athletes to participate in the relay competition in large number.

The competition will be organised under the chairmanship of president of NDAA Gurudeo Nagrale and he will be assisted by senior joint secretary Ramchandra Wani, joint secretary Archana Kottewar, Ganesh Wani, Dipali Yerekar, Harsh Singh, Sayali Waghmare, and others.