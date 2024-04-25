Reshimbagh score 247, Chaitanya hits 54

Middle order batter Chaitaya Podalliwar (54) and Sandesh Durugwar (48) were main contributors. Earlier Reshimbagh Gymkhana won the toss and elected to bat first. Their openers captain Kedar Jagtap (11) and Siddhesh Dandewar (21) added 24 run for the first wicket partnership. Kshitij Dahiya gave first breakthrough to AIR dismissing Jagtap. Then Reshimbgh received another jolt when Dahiya clean bowled Siddharth Yeltiwar (1) with 31 runs on board. On the score of 38, Reshimbagh lost opener Dandewar, After losing three wickets quickly Shree Choudhary (39, 100b , 2x4) and Sandesh Durugwar (48, 97 b, 3x4) played sensibly. Rotating the strike and punishing the poor deliveries they added 84 runs for fourth-wicket partnership. When both looked settled Kaustubh Salve trapped Choudhary in front of stumps. Wicketkeeper batter Shreeyog Pawar contributed just two before becoming victim of Salve. When Durugwar was just two run short of half century, he was caught by Satyam Bhoyar off Mayank Jasore. Thus Reshimbahg lost six wickets for 130. Then Chaitanya Podalliwar (54, 110b, 2x4) and Rahul Dongarwar (23) steadied the innings. Coming down the order Aaditya Khilote scored valuable 30 in 29 balls.

For AIR, captain Dahiya and Kaustubh Salve claimed three wicks each.

At VCA's Kalamna Ground

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings 247 all out in 79 overs (Shree Choudhary 39, Sandesh Durugwar 48, Chaitanya Podalliwar 54, Aaditya Khilote 30; Kshitiz Dahiya 3/43, Kaustubh Salve 3/69)

All India Reporter yet to bat