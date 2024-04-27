Riddhi shines in Team A victory
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 27, 2024 08:10 PM2024-04-27T20:10:02+5:302024-04-27T20:10:02+5:30
Play got off to a delayed start because of overnight rain and Team A made most of the conditions by restricting Team D to 58/6 in the allotted 8 overs. Saniya Chaurasia top-scored with 30 runs. Team A chased down the target in 7 overs, losing only two wickets. Riddhi Naik contributed 32.
The day's other two matches between Team C and Team E and Team B and Team H were abandoned due to overnight rains.
BRIEF SCORES
At SB City College ground
Team D 58/6 in 8 overs (Saniya Chaurasia 30: Nikita Kolatkar 2/12, Aditi Palandurkar 2/8)
Team A 59/2 in 7 overs (Riddhi Naik 32)
