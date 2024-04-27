Riddhi shines in Team A victory

Play got off to a delayed start because of overnight rain and Team A made most of the conditions by restricting Team D to 58/6 in the allotted 8 overs. Saniya Chaurasia top-scored with 30 runs. Team A chased down the target in 7 overs, losing only two wickets. Riddhi Naik contributed 32.

The day's other two matches between Team C and Team E and Team B and Team H were abandoned due to overnight rains.

BRIEF SCORES

At SB City College ground

Team D 58/6 in 8 overs (Saniya Chaurasia 30: Nikita Kolatkar 2/12, Aditi Palandurkar 2/8)

Team A 59/2 in 7 overs (Riddhi Naik 32)

Result: Team A won by 8 wickets