Ritika-Bokka claims first international medal

In the semi finals they faced Malaysian pair of Andy Kok and Loh Wie. The Indians lost the first game 21-14 . Then they made amends in their game to level the score by wining the second game 21-16.. The third game turned out to be a see saw battle where Ritika and Navaneeth were leading 17-15 at one point and failed to convert their chances and lost the third game 21-18, thus settling for a Bbonze.

Speaking on the occasion Ritika said she is happy to win her first medal at international level in mixed doubles, but surely would have been happier with the yellow medal. Elaborating further she said they have pointed out a few flaws in their game which they would iron out once they get back to practice in India. Next she plays Egypt International starting from October 9 at Cairo. Ritika and Navaneeth both practice at Suchitra Academy , Hyderabad.