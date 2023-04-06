Ritika-Simran for Badminton Asia Championship in Dubai

Being among top four Indian pair in world ranking , both Ritika and Simrna have been selected to represent India in the said championship. Their current world ranking is 56 and in BAI ranking they are on the eighth position.

This is for the fifth time they have been selected for Asian Championship. On earlier occation in the tournament held at Philipines, they entered the quarterfinals.

It is pertinent to note here that Ritika-Simran won bronze medal in the Senior Nationals held at Pune recently.

Earlier during their European tour, they lost in the quarterfinal in Orlen Polish Open. Then in Madrid Spain Masters, qualifiers Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker were eliminated after losing 21-11, 21-19 to Denmark’s Natasja P Anthonisen and Clara Graversen.

In the Orleans Masters Badminton Tournament 2012, at Orleanns in Frace on Tuesday, Ritika and Simran lost to Lanny Tria Mayasri-ribka Sugiarto duo 14-21, 15-21.