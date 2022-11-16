Ritika-Simran reach World No 59
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 16, 2022 09:15 PM 2022-11-16T21:15:08+5:30 2022-11-16T21:15:08+5:30
Expressing her views Ritika said they had a target of reaching top 50 at the end of this year, ...
Expressing her views Ritika said they had a target of reaching top 50 at the end of this year, we still have a couple of tournaments in Bahrain and Bangladesh, and we are hopeful of making it the top 50 before this year ends. Ritika is a student of Ajay Dayal Academy , Nagpur and Suchitra Academy , Hyderabad.Open in app