Ritika-Simran storm into quarters

In the first round match, Ritika and Simran had to stretch to beat Swetaparna Panda and Sri Sai Sravya in three games 21-17, 16-21 21-8. Ritika and Simran got their acts together in the third game after winning one game apiece, they won the decided comfortably 21/8 to stamp their supremacy.

In the second round they place attacking game from the word go to get better of their opponents Palak Arora and Unnati Hooda, they beat them in identical scores at 21/11 and 21/11 in 35 mins to enter quarters. In the quarter finals they face Gnanadha Kartikeyan and Sania Sikkandar.