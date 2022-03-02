Ritika-Simran win women doubles crown

Nagpur, March v2

City shuttler Ritika Thaker and her Mumbai partner Simran Singhi claimed women doubles crown in Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Badminton Championship conducted by Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur here on Wednesday.

In the final, Ritika and Simran quelledt he challenge of Thane pair Akshaya Warang and Harika Veludurthi 21-17 21-19. This is the third state women doubles title for Ritika. Talking to Lokmat Times after winning the title Ritika said, “ I am very delighted to win the title. The final match was not easy. In the second game we were trailing 5-11 but then we changed our strategy that ultimately worked for us”, she said.

Earlier in the semis, Ritika-Simran defeated Purva Barve-Rhucha Sawant of PN 21-10, 21-16 .

However, in the mixed doubles final Ritika's dream to win the double crown was shattered when she and Deep Rambhiya of Thane lost to Pratik Ranade-Akshaya Warang 21-19, 22-24, 16-21.

In the semis the challenge of Nagpur shuttlers Rohan Gurbani and Nikkita Joseph ended. In the men's singles semis, Gurbani who shocked top seed Arya the previous day went down fighting to Varun Kapur 21-9, 11-21, 17-21. Later Kapur won the title defeating his city mate Darshan Pujari 21-14 21-12 .

In the women doubles semis, Nikkita Joseph and her Aurangabad partner Sonali Mirkhelkar lost to Thane's Akshaya Warang-Harika Veludurthi 20-22, 9-21.

Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Kedar was the chief guest of prize distribution function. Gaurav Natekar, the son of Late Nandu Natekar was felicitated at the hands of MBA president Arun Lakhani,

CMD of Meditrina Dr. Sameer Paltewar, CMD Baidyanath Suresh Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Results

Men's singles SF: Darshan Pujari (PN) bt Rahoul Kanne (TH) 21-6 21-11, Varun Kapur (PN) bt Rohan Gurbani (NGP) 9-21 21-11 21-17 .

Final: Varun Kapur (PN) (PN) Darshan Pujari 21-14 21-12

Women singls SF: Neha Pandit (PN) bt Vaidehi Choudhari (NSK) 15-21 21-17 21-12 ; Purva Barve (PN) bt Aarti Chougale (PN) 21-11 21-8 .

Final: Neha Pandit (PN) bt Vaidehi Choudhari (NSK) 15-21 21-17 21-12

Mixed Doubles SF: Pratik Ranade-Akshaya Warang (TH) bt Akshan Shetty-Simran Singhi (MS/TH) 21-6 17-21 21-15 Deep Rambhiya-Ritika Thaker (TH/NGP) bt Vighnesh Devlekar-Sanyogita Ghorpade[ (TH/PN) 21-15 20-22 21-14

Final: Pratik Ranade-Akshaya Warang (TH) bt Deep Rambhiya-Ritika Thaker (TH/NGP) 19-21 24-22 21-16 .

Men's doubles semis: Akshan Shetty-Pratik Ranade (MS/TH) bt Hakimoddin Ansari-Wasim Shaikh (PN) 21-13 21-19 ; Deep Rambhiya-Vighnesh Devlekar (TH) bt Viplav Kuvale-Viraj Kuvale (GM) 21-16 21-13.

Final: Deep Rambhiya-Vighnesh Devlekar (TH) bt Akshan Shetty-Pratik Ranade (MS/TH) 21-18 21-15

Women doubles SF: Akshaya Warang-Harika Veludurthi (TH) bt Nikkita Joseph Sonali Mirkhelkar (NGP/AUR) 22-20 21-9 ; Ritika Thaker-Simran Singhi (NGP/TH) bt Purva Barve-Rhucha Sawant (PN) 21-10 21-16

Final: Ritika Thaker-Simran Singhi (NGP/TH) bt Akshaya Warang Harika Veludurthi (TH) 21-17 21-19