Roma, Akshaya shine in National masters swimming

Roma Morghade (Sarnaik) representing Maharashtra women in 30 to 34 age group won two silver medals in 400mt. freestyle and 4x50mt. freestyle relay. She also won two Bronze medals in 200mt. Freestyle and 100mt. back stroke.

Another swimmer Akshaya Zanzad representing Maharashtra women in 35 to 39 age group won two gold medals in 100mt. breaststroke and 4 × 50mt. medley relay, 1 silver in 50 mt backstroke and two bronze medals in 50 mt. freestyle & 4×50 mt freestyle relay.

Roma and Akshaya have glorious record in swimming during their school & college days and now back to sports with the same spirit sharing the victory podium.

They are the members of Aqua Sports Club taking swimming training under the able guidance of Dr. Pravin Lamkhade (NSNIS, Patiala) and Vishal Chandurkar.