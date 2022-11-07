RTMNU honours former athletes

Dadoji Konddeo awardee and senior athletics coach Bhau Kane, Deepak Salodkar, Nisha Wankhede, Sarita Yadav, Umesh Naidu, Ravindra Tong, Manoj Balpande, Charulata Naigaonkar , Reena Soge, Sunil Kapgate, Mrinal Channe, Madhuri Gurnule, Swati Gurnule, Sharad Tulle, Puja Pawar, Swati Sapkal, Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, Rituja Shende, Nikita Raut, Prajakta Godbole were honoured by vice chancellor Dr Subhash Chaudhari and pro Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Dudhe. Dr. Visakha Joshi, Dr. Dhananjay Verdukar, Dr. Yashwant Patil, were also present on the occasion.

Appreciating the event, senior coach Bhau Kane expressed his thoughts. He said, “ One should not be hysterical in victory but he of she be humble. One can't train himself of herself by reading any book but from experience.” He appealed to the young athletes to be ready to work hard till they get success. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhari informed about the various activities being carried out for the athletes during the centenary year. The programme ended with the national anthem.