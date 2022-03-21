RTMNU men, women spikers finish third

Nagpur, Dec 24

The men and women teams of RTM Nagpur University finished third in West Zone Inter-University Volleyball Championship.

In the men championship held at Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur recently Nagpur blanked Bharti Vidyapeeth Pune 3-0 and qualified for All-India Inter-University Championship.

Then in the league matches, RTMNU men defeated Rani Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior 3-1. However, then they lost to Jaipur National university 2-3 and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University 0-3 and achieved third place.

In the women championship held at Sanjivani College of Engineering, Kopargaon, Nagpur women achieved third place. RTMNU eves defeated the University of Kota and Jiwaji Vidyapeeth Gwalior 3-0 in straight sets. In the qualifying round, RTMNU defeated the University of Rajasthan 3-1. Then Nagpur University defeated Ranni Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education 3-0. However, they lost to Gujarat University, Surat 2-3 and Savitribai Phule Pune University 0-3.

RTMNU's Vaishnavi Thombre was adjudged as best setter. Vice-chancellor Dr Subhhash Choudhary, pro-VC Dr Sanjay Dudhe, Dr Raju Hiwase and Dr Sharad Suryavnshi have congratulated the team members.