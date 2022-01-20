RTMNU's mass suryanamaskar drive from today

To celebrate 75 years of India's independence, a project of 75 crore mass Suryanamaskar is being implemented all over the country till February 7.

RTM Nagpur University in association with Krida Bharti is participating in this initiative.

As a part of it, a mas suryanamaskar programme has been organised on Friday at 8 a.m. at varsity playground for the select sportspersons.

According to a press release, varsity training centre players karate, table tennis, football, gymnastic along with Khelo India training centre athletes, handball and badminton players will participate in the programme and will perform suryanamaskar.

RTMNU management council member Dr Milind Barahate will be the chief guest on the occasion. PWS principal Dr Yashwant Patil will be the guest of honour. Krida Bharti state president Dr Anil KArwande will preside over the function whereas joint secretary of All-India Krida Bharti Prasanna Hardas will also grace the occasion.

The director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTMNU Dr Sharad Suryavanshi has informed that the drive will continue will February 7. The students will be encouraged to perform yoga in their respective colleges from February 1 to 7. The best college will be given certificate for its participation.