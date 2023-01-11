Sahil, Chaitali win 1500 m race

In javelin throw Nilima Puddo and triumphed in Under-18 girls section., Nagraj Khursane added another feather to his cap by winning 10,000 m race. In the women's section, Vijaylakshmi Katra triumphed. The concluding ceremony will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m. Former international athlete Shiny Wilson who is the only Indian woman athlete who has represented the country more than 75 times will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Rifle shooting contest begins

The rifle shooting competition organised as a part of KKM-5 began at tehsil sports complex, Ahuja Nagar. For MLA Dr Milind Mane, Dr Mamtani, Chhatrapati awardee Uttam Meshram, CEO of Geeta Industries Aporva Kubade, social worker Narendra Ingale, director of Orange City Shooting Club Anil Pande, Mahendra Dhanvijay, Navneet Singh Tuli, Harshal Zade, Ketan Thakre and others were present.