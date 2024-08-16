Sai FC, Ettefaq, Xciteplay champs

In the Under-21 final, Sai FC defeated Xcite Play Super Strikers 3-1. Rahil, Hasir and Saim scored the goals for Sai FCl Xciteplay Super Strikers succeeded in scoring just one goal. Rahil Sheikh was declared best player.

In the Under-19 category, Ettefaq FC downed Big Ben 2-0. Aaraf scored both goals for the winners. He was also declared best player. In the Under-14 category, Xciteplay Club recorded a 1-0 win over Khubchand Bajaj CPS. Thanks to Divit Meshram who scored the winning goal. Best player award went to Joshwal.