Samarth, Ajinkya Club enter final

In the semi-finals, Samarth Vyayam Shala defeated Anand Nagar Sports Association

25-23, 25-23 to enter the final. In the second semi-final, Ajinkya Club Kondhali downed Katol's Youth Sporting Club 25-14, 25-14. In the girl section, Udan Club, Kalmeshwar defeated Venus Sports Association 25-9, 20-25, 15-4.. Earlier the tournament was inaugurated in the presence of Chhatrapati awardee Prakash Pathak, Vivek Deshpande, convener of KKM Sandip Joshi, Dr Padmakar Charmode, NDVA secretary Sunil Hande, former corporators Gopal Bohare, Pramod Tabhane, Kishor Wankhede, Sonali Kadu, Nitin Kanode, Sanjay Deshpande and Sourabh Rokde.