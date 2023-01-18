Samarth, Ajinkya Club enter final

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 18, 2023 08:20 PM 2023-01-18T20:20:02+5:30 2023-01-18T20:20:02+5:30

In the semi-finals, Samarth Vyayam Shala defeated Anand Nagar Sports Association 25-23, 25-23 to enter the final. In the ...

Samarth, Ajinkya Club enter final | Samarth, Ajinkya Club enter final

Samarth, Ajinkya Club enter final

Next

In the semi-finals, Samarth Vyayam Shala defeated Anand Nagar Sports Association

25-23, 25-23 to enter the final. In the second semi-final, Ajinkya Club Kondhali downed Katol's Youth Sporting Club 25-14, 25-14. In the girl section, Udan Club, Kalmeshwar defeated Venus Sports Association 25-9, 20-25, 15-4.. Earlier the tournament was inaugurated in the presence of Chhatrapati awardee Prakash Pathak, Vivek Deshpande, convener of KKM Sandip Joshi, Dr Padmakar Charmode, NDVA secretary Sunil Hande, former corporators Gopal Bohare, Pramod Tabhane, Kishor Wankhede, Sonali Kadu, Nitin Kanode, Sanjay Deshpande and Sourabh Rokde.

Open in app
Tags : Anand Nagar Sports Association Anand Nagar Sports Association Katol's Youth Sporting Club Vivek deshpande Sunil hande Udan Club Venus Sports Association NDVA