"Sameer Wankhede is a 'parrot', no action will be taken against him" comments Patole on Aryan Khan drug case

Nagpur: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has got a big relief in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Aryan Khan has received a clean chit from the court. It is learned that an inquiry will be started against the then Mumbai chief of NCB, Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the case. Congress state president Nana Patole has responded to this. He was talking to media in Nagpur.

"We are already saying that the Central Investigation Agency is constantly being misused. The Congress had also clarified its role in the Aryan Khan case. No action will be taken against Sameer Wankhede" he said. "Because Wankhede was a parrot in the Central Investigation Agency and we will see in the near future that no action will be taken against this parrot," Patole said.

"The Congress will not do what the BJP is doing all over the country by spending Rs 40 crore every day" he said. Patole said that a nationwide session of Congress workers has been held on how to give more training to the Congress workers working in social media and how they can survive in the recent competition.

Hanuman Chalisa will be recited by Rana couple in Nagpur today. When asked about this, Hanuman Chalisa is a matter of faith, "I leave the house after reading Hanuman Chalisa. Why its politics? Also, when there are issues like inflation in the country, politics is started on religious issues," said Patole.