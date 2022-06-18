Sayyad strikes as Mission India down Star Boys 2-1

Nagpur, June 18

Mission India defeated Star Boys 2-1 in the ongoing JSW First Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground here on Saturday.

In the first match, Umaor Qureshi put Mission India in the leading position in the 21st minute. However, his joy was short-lived as eight minutes later Aditya Kalariya levelled the score thru fabulous goal. Afte an equaliser both the teams launched series of attacks but failed to convert the attempts. The series of hit and misses continued in the second half also. When it appeared that the match would end in a draw, Sayyed Nayab scored a sensational goal in the 90th minute and sealed the fate of the opponents. During the proceedings Faizan Khan was cautioned in the 40th minute.

In the second match, Ansari FC and BirsaMunda played out a 1-1 draw.

In the 19th minute, Zeeshan Khan gave 1-0 lead to Ansari FC. An equaliser for BirsaMundla came through Aditya Kathautein the 35th minute.

Results

First match

Mission India 2 ( Umair Qureshi 21st min, Sayyed Nayab 90th min) bt Star Boys FC 1 (Aditya Kalariya 29th min)

Second match

Ansari F.C 1 (Zeeshan Khan 19th min) drew with s Birsa Munda FC 1(Aditya Kathaute 35th min)