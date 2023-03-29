Sea swimming adventure by Special IG Krishnakumar

The expedition was organised by Nagpur's JD Sports Foundation and National Institute of Swimming . Krishna Prakash started his expedition after flagging off by international hockey player Suraj Karkera. Facing the wind from the opposite direction, sudden change in weather and strong tides, Krishna Prakash completed the expedition with lot of confidence and reached Elephanta. Expedition head and international sea swimmer Jayant Duble, Sushil Dugurkar, international swimming coach Dr Jayprakash Duble were present on the occasion. Shrawani Garje was the pace swimmer whereas Subodh Sule was the pilot. Earlier Krishna Prakash has clinched 'Ironman' and 'Ultraman' titles JD Sports Foundation and National Institute of Swimming honoured Krishna Prakhhs for successfully completing the expedition. International hockey player and deputy director of Sales Tax department Dhananjay Mahadik present a memento to him.