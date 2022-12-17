Sejal bags double crown

In the singles category, Sejal beat Sayali Thakkar (Gujarat) by 0-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

In the doubles category, Sejal and her partner S Reddy Anugonda (Telangana) beat Gauri Mangaonkar (Mumbai) & Aarushi Raval (Gujarat) by 7-5, 7-5.

Sejal continued her winning streak in 2022 with a number of tournaments played across India. Sejal has been a regular at MSLTA Tennis Academy and her coaches Vishal Landge and team have expressed their happiness with her progress. NDHTA secretary Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar has complimented Sejal on her performance and Sunder Iyer from MSLTA-AITA has wished her the best in future tournaments.

