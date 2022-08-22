Sepak Takraw trials on August 29

The selection trials will be conducted in both in men and women categories. The sportsperson who are registered player of NDSTA can appear for the selection trials. Any non-registered player will not be allowed to participate in the selection trials. The NDSTA will be finalising the probable for the State Representatives.

Speaking on the announcement of the trials president of Nagpur District Sepak Takraw association (NDSTA) Vipin Kamdar said, “This initiative gives us an opportunity to provide an ideal ambiance for promising players to develop their potential to the fullest. We will continue to train budding players and encourage them to reach greater heights in professional sepak takraw.”

For further details interested cn contact Mohd. Javed Rana (9823262726), Dr. Amit Kanwar (97300 05855) and Dr. Amrita Pande (9049669425)