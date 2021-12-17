Serve underprivileged sections of the society: Sagdeo

Nagpur, Dec 17

Padmashree Dr Dhananjay Diwakar Sagdeo was felicitated by the Alumni Association of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur on Wednesday at IGGMC-Nagpur. Dr Sagdeo is an alumnus of IGGMC-Nagpur of 1974 batch. In the same programme; newly elected body of Alumni Association of IGGMC, Nagpur was also installed. Dr Ashok Lawange was installed as the president along with Dr Harish Warbhe as Hon Secretary of Alumni Association, IGGMC, Nagpur for the year 2021-23.

On this occasion Alumni association donated two e- rikshaw in the service of patients of Mayo Hospital, Nagpur and handed over the keys to Prof Dr Sunil Lanjewar from IGGMC-Nagpur.

After graduation Dr Sagdeo selflessly worked in remote tribal area, interior jungles of Waynad district of Kerala, for the underprivileged, illiterate and poor tribal adivasis for about 40 years. Starting his work with a single room clinic; now he works with 35 bed well equipped hospital in the service of poor tribes. He was felicitated with shawl, shrifal & the scroll of honour from the Alumni Association, IGGMC-Nagpur. Dr Sagdeo during his speech inspired the students present to serve the underprivileged part of the society during their carrier.

Other office bearers are Dr Maya Ballal asi immediate past president, Dr Anil Londhe & Dr Raju Deoghare as the vice-presidents, Dr Sharmila Raut as joint secretary, Dr Praveen Pagey as treasurer, Dr Aditya Parihar as joint treasurer and the Executive Members as Dr Anand Pangarkar, Dr Pramod Agrawal, Dr Prashant Nikhade, Dr Daksha Mandhaniya, Dr Madhav Raje and Dr Neelam Puniyani.

Dr Bhawana Sonawane, Dean of IGGMC-Nagpur presided over the programme and praised the contribution of Alumni Association in the past in the development of the institution and expressed to continue the same from new body.

Renowned senior Orthopedician, Prof Emeritus Dr Sudhir Bhabhulkar was the chief Guest of the function. Dr Ashok Adhao, Past National President, IMA was the guest of Honour of the program.

The programme was a grand success and about 200 people attended the program which was attended by numerous senior doctors of the city. Several doctors of the same prestigious college were present during the event including Dr Leena Dhande, Medical Superintendent, IGGMC, Nagpur, Dr Pruthvi Rahangdale, MO-Representative, Dr Nitin Jagtap & Dr Sachin Kumre as the MARD Authorities, Dr Unmesh Bhisade from ASMI-IGGMC, Nagpur and Dr Tejas Deshmukh from Students Association-IGGMC, Nagpur attended the programme. Undergraduate & post-graduate students of the institute attended this program with great enthusiasm. Dr Vaishali Khandait, Past President of IMA-Nagpur was the master of ceremony. The program ended with the formal vote of thanks from secretary Dr Harish Warbhe