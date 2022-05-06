Seven-star Ashit guides Vidarbha into huge win

Vidarbha's left-arm spinner Ashit Singh claimed seven wickets and prior to that also scored a half-century as Vidarbha thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 338 runs to enter the quarter-finals in Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at DY Patil Academy ground in Pune on Wednesday.

After dismissing Arunachal on a paltry 38 in the first innings, Vidarbha piled up 435 for six before declaring their innings. Overnight batsman Danish Malewar slammed 151 in 200 balls with the help of 17 boundaries and five sixes. Three tailenders scored fabulous half-centuries after helped Vidarbha to cross 430-run mark. Ashit Singh remained unbeaten on 52. His knock in 77 balls included two fours and one six. Jagjot scored 49-ball 59 hitting four boundaries and three sixes whereas Tejas Soni remained unbeaten on 51 (30b, 2x4, 4x4).

For Arunachal, Leki tsering claimed trhee wickets for 89 runs.

In reply, Arunachal's innings again collapsed like a pack of cards and were bowled out for 59 in 21 overs. Thanks to Singh who triggered a collapse and returned with impressive figures of 10-3-28-7. Sanyog Bhagwat got two for 26.

For Arunachal, only Honey Khari (45) managed to cross the double figures. Their five batsmen returned to the pavilion on duck.