Shadab, Riya, Janhavi bag gold medals, Mitali, Bhavyashree silver

In 10 km men's race, Shabad Pathan of Track Star clocked 31.50.10 to achieve first place. He was followed by Uttam Patil of Kolhapur and Sourav Tiwari of Nagpur for the second and third places respectively.

In the women's section, Riya Dohtare of Track Star achieved first place with a timing 38.24.27 seconds. Tejaswini Lamkane of Nagpur and Pranali Shegoankar of Buldhana finished second and third respectively

In the Under-16 girls two kilometer race, Janhavi Hirudikar of Hindu Mulinchi Shala won gold medal with a timing 53.5 seconds. Satara's Arya Kale and Wardha's Madhura Pahade bagged silver and bronze medals respectivley.

In the Under-20 girls section, Mitlai Bhoyar won silver medal clocking 23.5.58 whereas Sakshi Jadyal bagged gold. In Under-18 girls 4 km event, Bhavyashree Mahalle of Khelo India Centre secured silver medal with a timing 16. 11.21 seconds.

The secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association (NDAA) Dr Sharad Suryawanshi has expressed satisfaction over the performance of Nagpur athletes. NDAA president Gurudeo Nagrale, chairman Umesh Naidu, SJ Anthony, Nagesh Sahare, Ravindra Tong, Archana Kottewar, Ramchandra Wani, Dr Sanjay Choudhary, Jitendra ghordadekar and others have congratulated the athletes.