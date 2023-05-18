Shagun expo from today

The stalls of carpets, marble show pieces, paintings, frames, bamboo products etc will also be there in the expo. A Nagpur shopping expo will be organized from May 24 to 28 at the same place where around 200 stalls of furniture, handloom, handicraft, consumer products, lifestyle, Rajasthani handicraft, bed sheets, crockery, terracotta, jewellery, garments, Bhagalpur sarees, Banarasi sarees, cotton bags will remain available. The special guests have also been invited in the expo. With the cooperation of MSME, limited stalls with 100 percent subsidy will be given to women. The men entrepreneurs will get 80 per cent refund thru MSME. The SC/ST entrepreneurs will get 100 per cent refund. There will be food stalls for Nagpurians also. Considering summer vacations for the children, kids play zone items will also remain available. Every day there will be cultural programmes. Govind and Trupti Rathi of Shagun have appealed to the Nagpurians to visit the expo and enjoy. The Shagun is also organising 'Orange City Trade Fair' from June 2 to 5 at Reshimbagh ground and Nagpur Trade Fair from June 7 to 11.