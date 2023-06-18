Shaunak, Swara, U-11 chess champs

Shaunak Scored 7.5 points out of 8 to annex the title. Sahajveer Singh Maras scored 6.5 points to finish a clear second. Kushagra Paliwal and Vansh Bhutada scored 6 points and were placed 3rd and 4th in the final standing based on the basis of their Tie Break Score. In the girls group, Swara Gandhi Scored all 6 points from six rounds to win the title. Yashika Amit Musale scored 5 points to finish second. Anushka Deshpande and Simran Tijare scored 4.5 points and were placed 3rd to 4th in the merit list based on Tie Break Score.

Shaunak and Sahajveeer in Open Group and Swara and Yashika in Girls Group will represent Nagpur District in the upcoming Maharashtra State Under-11 Chess Championship to be held at Pune from July 28 to 30th.

Superintendent, CGST and prominent athlete of Nagpur Shekhar Suryawanshi was the chief guest of prize distribution funciton. CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, MCA observer S.S.Soman and Chief Arbiter IA Deepak Chavan were present on the occasion.