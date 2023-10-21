Sheikh’s all round show in Spartan victory

Chasing a target of 99 runs put up by Cops XI, Sheikh slammed eight sixes and two boundaries to achieve the target in 5.4 overs. Shubham Kukde scored 22 runs. Earlier, Cops XI put up 99 runs for seven wickets. Nikhil Karadbhajne scored 35 while Akash Sonkusre scored 12. Sheikh claimed three wickets while Ajit Ingale took two for Spartan XI. Sheikh was declared man of the match.

Results

Cops XI 99-7 (Nikhil Karadbhajne 35, Akash Sonkusre 12; Nadeem Sheikh 3 wickets, Ajit Ingale 2 wickets) lost to Spartan United 102-1 (Nadeem Sheikh 65, Shubham Kukde 22; Anil Rathod 1 wicket) by nine wickets.

Manali Brothers 90-1 (Babu Chaudhary 56, Ahmed Parvez 20; Zahid Panjani 1 wicket) bt Taha XI 52-8 (Kamran Mohd 21; Shivam Deshmukh 4 wickets) by 37 runs.

Pratik XI 74-7 (Dilip Bijwa 28, Shubhan Malik 12; Rishabh Shahu 2 wickets) bt Pritam Ajju XI 38-7 (Manmeet Bhatia 8; Monish Ninawe 4 wickets) by 36 runs.

Geetai XI (Pranav Pote 26, Om Pardeshi 15; Madhav Tilgode 4 wickets) lost to Manali Brothers 75-5 (Babu Chaudhary 22, Shoeb Ali 20; Rohit Chauhan 3 wickets) by five wickets.