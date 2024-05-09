Shivaan Darda wins silver in Dubai rapid chess event

The prestigious weekend event attracted approximately 80 participants from diverse countries, and Shivaan stood out as a star performer, achieving an impressive score of 4 out of 5 points.

This accomplishment signifies another significant milestone in Shivaan's chess journey, building upon his exceptional performances in both Italy and Bangkok. Demonstrating unwavering excellence, Shivaan has now achieved a hat-trick of remarkable displays, solidifying his prowess on the international chess stage.

As he gears up for the upcoming London and USA chess circuits later this year, Shivaan remains dedicated to honing his skills under the guidance of coach Durga Nagesh Guttula at SMCA Nariman Point.