Shooting: Yash, Kanak champions

In the air pistol open category, Yash Kurkehar emerged winner whereas in air rifle category Kanak Jaiswal won the title. Both the winners got Rs 11,000 each and trophies. In air pistol open category, Mohammad Khan finished runners-up whereas Aditya Jagtap achieved second place in air rifle category. Both got Rs 7,000 each and trophy. Former MLA Dr Milind Mane, former corporator Virendra Kukreja, Mahendra Dhanvijay, Sanjay Bhende, Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee Vijay Munishwar, Navneet Singh Tuli and others were present on the occasion.