Shree Sports blank Unity 3-0

Priyansh Pal played an important role in the victory by striking twice. He drew the first blood in the 7th minute and then doubled the scoring in the 15th minute. The third goal for Shree Academy came in the 33rd minute.

During the proceedings, Priyanshu S (24th min) and Pratik Tekam (31st min) were cautioned for their rough play.

The second match between Porwal Academy and Rising Star ended in a goalless draw.