Shree Sports qualify for knockouts

In the last league match, Shree Sports drubbed Maha Bank, Amravati by seven wickets.

Batting first Maha Bank were bundled out for 94 in 19.3 overs. Opener Amit Bhat top scored with 16 while Mohammad Lone remained unbeaten on 14. For Shree Sports, Lukesh Chickle (3 for 19) was the main wicket-taker. He was well supported by Baburo Yadav and Jitendra Giri who got two each.

In reply, Shree Sports achieved the target losing just three wickets in 12.5 overs. Baburao Yadav scored 42-ball 42 hitting eight boundaries. Siddharth Singh remained not out on 19 while Aniruddha Sarwate contributed 19.