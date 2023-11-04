Siddhanth, Yash guide Shree Sports to victory

Shree Sports won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 280 for six wickets in 50 overs. Their batting revolved around Singh who slammed 120 in 115 balls hitting nine boundaries and six sixes. Left-handed Yash singh (86, 115b, 8x4, 1x6) gave good company to Siddhant and scored 115-ball 86 consisting eight boundaries and one six. They made 210 run partnership for the fourth wicket. Captain Samir Khare (15) and Aniruddha Sarwate (13) were other scorers. For Citi Gymkhana, Sanskar Chawate claimed three wickets for 41 runs while Mohit Bhorkar got two for 50.

In reply, Citi Gymkhana were all out for 221 in 45.2 overs. They faced the defeat despite three batters Meeran Khan (54, 44b, 8x4, 2x6), Shreyash Padole (64, 80b, 2x4, 2x6) and Sarang Chavan (62, 74b, 7x4, 1x6) scoring half centuries. For Shree Sports, Yash Singh claimed a five wicket haul conceding 51 runs whereas Jitendra Giri and Siddhant Singh snared two each.