Siddhi bags silver in roller hockey nationals

Nagpur, Dec 31

City's Siiddhi Sharma was instrumental in winning a silver medal for Maharashtra in the 59th National Roller Hockey Championship organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India at Mohali in Punjab.

In the final Maharashtra girls lost to Uttar Pradesh 35-40. Earlier in the quarterfinal they defeated Odisha 44-9 and then recorded 66-16 victory over Tamil Nadu in the semi-final. Earlier Siddhi has participated in the national roller hockey event. The Maharashtra team was represented by Siddhi Sharma (Nagpur), Caroline Fernandes (Mumbai), Taniskha Singh (Pune), Vaidehi Sarode (Pune), Shrutika Sarode (Pune), Bhoomi Bandal (Pune), Vibha Muthekar (Pune), Tanya Kulkarni (Pune), Mrugnaini Shinde (Pune), Komal Sakhare (Pune), Tejaswini Kadam (Kolhapur), Dhanashree Kadam (Kolhapur), Aishwarya Birje (Kolhapur), Pooja Tambe (Nashik), Devyani Mohadkari (Nashik).

MLA Raju Parwe, general manager of WCL Umred area Diwakar Gokhale secretary of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association Upendra Verma and others have congratulated the players and wished them best. In future also Siddhi wants to represent India and win a medal for the country.