SK Porwal football champion

Owais Ashraf played an important role in the victory by scoring twice in 20th and 48th minutes. He was well supported by Zeeshan Akhtar (17th min), Mohammad Rehan (54th min) and Sahil Meshram who scored one goal each.

For SFS Mihir Nayak scored the lonely goal in the 25th minute. Earlier in the quarterfinal, Porwal College blanked Sindhu 4-0. In the semis, they defeated PWS College via tie-breaker.

Winning team

1.Miskat Jamal( captain) , Zeeshan Ahmed, .Sahil Meshram, Mohd.Owais, Mohd.Ebad, Mohd.Tauseeque, .Mohd.Musharib, .Kaif Ul Haque, .Mohd.Rehan, .Rushan Ahmed, .Mohd.Saif

Mamir Ansari, .Subhradeep Das, Anish Francish, Mohd.Musadique, Sujal Raut, Vaibhav Ghare, Moin Ul Haque. Coach: Dr Indrajit Basu