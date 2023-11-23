Skater Kasruti for nationals

In the state-level championship held at Virar in Mumbai, she won four gold medals in senior woman inline skating group. This is the 10th time in continuation that Kasturi got selected in the Maharashtra state team. In November 2021 she represented India in World Skating Championship held at Columbia

Kasturi got the prestigious Shiv Chhatrapati award in August this year. She gives the credit of success to her coach and international skater Nikhilesh Tabhane, NDRSA secretary Upendra Varma sir, Dr Sharad Suryavanshi and her parents