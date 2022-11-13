SNG, DKM girls in final

SNG girls entered the final defeating host NBYS40-15 in a one-sided affair. SNG dominated the proceedings right from the word go and went on to win 10-4, 17-3, 10-4, 3-4. Gunjan Mantri (15), Kanishka Mande (12) and Samruddhi Kotriwar (8) played an important role in the victory. In the second semi-finlal DKM downed Saraswati Kanya Sangh (SKS)48-14. Meehira Dhote single-handedly scored 23 baskets for the winners. She was well supported by Sameeksha Chandak (18).

In the boys section, Gurudeonagar KridaMandal (GKM) defeated NBYS 53-45 to enter the final. Yashasvi Yadav (18), Aryan Motghare (14) and Tejas Talmale (15) were the main scorers for GKM.

RESULTS

Girls semis: : SNG (Gunjan Mantri 15, Kanishka Mande 12, Samruddhi Kotriwar 8) bt NBYS (Radha Nimbulkar 4) 40-15 (10-4, 17-3, 10-4, 3-4); DKM (Meehira Dhote 23, Sameeksha Chandak 18, Risha Karla 4) bt SKS (Devika Thakre 4, Gunjan Meshram 4) 48-14 (16-8, 18-2, 12-4, 2-0)

Boys semis: GKM (Yashasvi Yadav 18, Aryan Motghare 14, Tejas Talmale 15) bt NBYS (Ashutosh Sharma 13, Rehan Khan 13, Adarsh Shevde 11) 53-45 (11-12, 9-4, 11-14, 22-15)

BOYS (QF) : NBYS (Ojas Deshpande 20, Adarsh Shwede 18) bt SNG (Sarthak Dhuldhule 17, Chitraksha Garge 12) 59-49 (6-11, 19-18, 20-8, 14-12);

GKM (Tejas Talmale 16, Yashasvi Yadav 11) bt ABC (Shashank Ghadge 16) 52-31 (13-5, 12-8, 11-5, 16-13); Phoenix (Yash Kantode 14, Siddhant Kalambe 13) bt NASA (Nikhil Vishwakarma 18) 49-33 (6-5, 16-9, 12-10, 15-8); DKM (Ajay Pande 21, Mohit Tiwari 18) bt Spartan (Shreyash Rokde 16) 50-31 (22-12, 12-13, 8-4, 8-2)

